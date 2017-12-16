Newmarket secure impressive National Arena League victory

Christmas came early for Newmarket Swimming Club after they clinched the East Midland National Arena League 2017 title on Saturday.

After winning the first two rounds of the competition, Newmarket were the host club for the final meeting, held at the Exning Road leisure centre.

PRIZE COLLECTORS: Newmarket members pick up the trophy

Going into the final, Newmarket were in first place, though just one point separated them from Melton Mowbray and St Ives.

However, following an evening of great racing and some very tight events, the home club secured the trophy in impressive fashion.

Newmarket won 28 of the of the 50 races and were second on a further 11 occasions, giving them a total of 214 points.

Second overall were City of Cambridge on 148, followed by Melton Mowbray (137), St Ives (128) and Lowestoft & Oulton Broad (114).

n Over the weekend of December 2 and 3, Newmarket held their annual Winter Open Meet, with 13 clubs in attendance.

A total of 57 Newmarket swimmers took part in the event, setting a total of 227 new personal bests between them.

There were also 29 county times gained, eight regional times met and 148 medals collected.