Newmarket’s two first teams frustrated in pursuit of victory

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Newmarket Men’s I 3

UEA II 3

An injury-depleted Newmarket I battled back to claim a draw from their home encounter against UEA II on Saturday.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead during the opening exchanges before the returning Simon Donald hit back for Newmarket.

After that the hosts started to solidify and following some impressive one-touch break hockey, Mike Skelton levelled things up just before the break.

At the start of the second half Newmarket continued to push and they went in front for the first time when Mark Pears fired against the backboard.

However, the home team were unable to hold on as UEA claimed an equaliser which came about after Newmarket goalkeeper Iain Robinson had made an initial save, before the rebound was turned in from close ranger.

The result has left Newmarket’s first team sixth in the standings with a return of 20 points.

On Saturday they travel to face third-placed IES III (11.30am).

• In the East Women’s League Division 1N, Newmarket I’s winless run stretched to five matches after they suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Bedford II.

Di Farrell-Thomas was on target for Newmarket, taking her tally for the season to five, making her the team’s leading goalscorer.

Newmarket, who are currently ninth in the table, will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to face their St Neots counterparts on Saturday (1pm).

St Neots go into the encounter two places and eight points better off than Newmarket.