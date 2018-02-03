Newmarket RUFC call-off another match

For the second time this season Newmarket Rugby Club have been forced to cancel a London Division Three Eastern Counties fixture.

This afternoon the Scaltback side had been due to travel down the A14 to Woodbridge.

However, as was the case against Holt last month, injuries and a lack of availability has left the club with no choice but to call the game off.

A statement read: “The injury situation which recently impacted us with the Holt match in early January has been exacerbated following last week’s meeting against Southwold.

“This situation, together with the business and personal commitment of several regular players, has forced the club to make this very difficult decision.

“We apologise to our opponents for any disruption and inconvenience this may have caused, and to those who were looking forward to watching a good game of rugby.

“The senior committee is looking hard at options to ensure that we fulfil our commitments for the rest of the season.

“It is also hoped that, with the next match in two weeks against Ely, players will have time to recover and that we will field a full squad.”