Newmarket officially accredited by the game’s national governing body

Newmarket Rugby Club was formally presented with its Rugby Football Union (RFU) accreditation on Sunday.

The presentation was made to the club’s player-chairman, Harvey Bell, by Chloe McMorran, who is the rugby development officer for Suffolk & Cambridgeshire.

Alasdair Bovaird — the chairman of the Eastern Counties Rugby Union — was also in attendance at Scaltback.

The accreditation shows that Newmarket have been successful in their bid to reach a number of standards which have been set by the RFU.

Speaking after the presentation, Bell said: “It is a big feather in our cap.

“We are one of the smaller clubs in the area and this is a big thing for us.

“We have been vetted by the RFU and they have decided that we meet all of the necessary standards.

“It opens up plenty of avenues for us in the future which is a really exciting prospect.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible and I cannot thank the people that have been involved enough.

“It is a much-deserved stamp of approval for everybody connected with the club.”

The club are also hopeful that the accreditation will help achieve their longer-term plan of securing grants and funding to help build a new clubhouse.