Newmarket looking to gain more points

First-team manager Raymond Richardson has admitted Newmarket RUFC’s trip to West Norfolk on Saturday is one they have earmarked as a potential points earner (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Prior to last weekend’s break, Newmarket secured their first win since September 23 by thrashing basement side Lowestoft & Yarmouth 82-5.

It was a result that moved Newmarket up to third from bottom, just one place and three points adrift of this weekend’s hosts.

Consequently, Richardson is hoping his team will return to base with something to show for their efforts.

“It was a little disappointing we allowed Lowestoft some points, but everything went well,” he said.

“At this level there are certain games we have to win — that was one of those.

“There are others where we will be looking to pick up some points and others where we will just give everything and see what happens.

“We would love to get a win at West Norfolk and at least come back from the trip with something.”

Tom Peacock (shoulder) and Dan Johnson (leg) are both long-term absentees and will miss the game.