Newmarket jockey returns from Italian trip victorious

Newmarket-raised jockey Sebastian Woods is celebrating one of the biggest victories of his career after triumphing in Italy at the weekend, writes Liam Apicella.

The 19-year-old, who is apprentice to Richard Fahey, was selected to represent the British Racing School in the Ribot Cup, held at San Rossore racecourse, Pisa.

The competition is a showcase of young international talent, with 10 jockeys under the age of 25 invited to compete.

Previous winners include Andrea Atzeni and Adam Beschizza, with Woods now joining that list after winning the Premio Alex Piombo and coming second in the Premio Scuola Allievi Fanatini.

“It was a great weekend. I was lucky to get the call-up by the British Racing School and it went so well,” said the youngster, son of former jockey Wendyll Woods.

“I knew all of my three rides would be in contention so I had high hopes, but to actually win it is a great achievement on a personal level.

“I have learned a lot from the trip and you can never win enough big races.”

Of his working relationship with the Malton-based Fahey, who trains serial Group 1 winning-horse Ribchester, Woods added: “He is very kind and it is great having him to speak with about racing.

“He is always giving me constructive criticism to help me improve.

“To be under his wing at such a young age can only be a positive.”