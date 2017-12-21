Newmarket head into the new year on the back of away defeat

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Thetford 57

Newmarket 22

Newmarket slipped to their 10th loss of the season at Thetford on Saturday, but there was still some reason for positivity in the shape of a bonus point.

Having only been able to field 14 players the previous week, Newmarket were back up to a full compliment for the trip to Norfolk and it showed in their performance.

The match started evenly and within the opening six minutes both teams had scored an unconverted try.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Newmarket gained the lead when Michael Reeves’ penalty did not have the range.

However, while others stood and watched, Tom Clifton was on the move and he darted through to touch down, with Reeves adding the extras.

Thetford — stung by making such a basic error — responded four minutes later with a converted try to draw level and by the half-time whistle found themselves 22-12 in front.

In the second half, Harvey Bell and Alex Taday both scored tries for the visitors to bring up the bonus point, but too many handling errors continued to give the initiative to their hosts.

The defeat has left Newmarket third from bottom in the table as they head into the Christmas break, with their return to league action scheduled for Saturday, January 6, at home against Crusaders (2pm).

Crusaders are one place and two points below Newmarket in the standings.

Before that, a mixed Newmarket team will play host to Cambridgeshire side Cottenham in a friendly festive fixture this coming Saturday (2pm).