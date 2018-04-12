Newmarket end wait for a win that stretched back to September

LONDON LEAGUE THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 34

West Norfolk 29

It has been a long time coming, but Newmarket rediscovered the winning feeling on Saturday afternoon.

The Scaltback side have endured a tough campaign, with their only previous victory coming against Crusaders on September 23.

But in what was their penultimate fixture of the season, Newmarket triumphed 34-29 over visiting West Norfolk in an exciting encounter.

“The rugby played by both sides was a credit to the game,” said Newmarket’s head coach Dave Sayer.

“It was a great game with 10 tries being scored and bonus points for both teams.

“I am really happy for the players and a massive thanks to the unsung heroes who answer the call every week.”

Newmarket, who ended up reduced to 14 men because of injuries, won the match courtesy of tries from Callum Laing, Dan Johnson, Alex Taday, Simon Guenigault, Aiden Cooper and Joe Stafford, with Michael Reeves adding two conversions.

The curtain will come down on bottom-of-the-table Newmarket’s 2017/18 season on Saturday when they play host to Wymondham (3pm).

The Norfolk side, who are seventh, have won two of their last three games.

• Ahead of the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Newmarket are on the look out for a new head coach.

Current incumbent Sayer is set to take on the role of director of rugby, leaving the club requiring a new boss.

Any interested parties should contact player-chairman Harvey Bell on chair@newmarketrufc.com for more information.

• Newmarket Under-14s visited the Diss Festival on Sunday and managed to win the Plate competition.