New Astley’s Resztan still number one

It was a third straight triumph in the 48kg category for the New Astley Boxing Club fighter — something that has never been achieved before by an Eastern Counties boxer, male or female.

It is the latest in a long line of high points for the England number one, who has not tasted defeat on home soil since losing in National Elite Championships final four years ago.

And, after overcoming Left Hooks’ Marie Connan and Stratford’s Miriam Zouhou to retain her belt at York Hall in London, coach Mark O’Reilly was full of praise for the mental strength the 21-year-old has had to show during her winning run.

“She outclassed her opponent in the semi-final and also won every one of the three rounds in the final — it was comfortable,” said O’Reilly.

“She showed her class and was just too strong for her opponents.

“To win the title once is an incredible feat, so to win it three years in a row is outstanding.

“I always try to work on the mental side of things with my fighters.

“Demie-Jade can box as good as anyone, and she is also mentally very strong.

“She never stops, works so hard and just has to be the best. She is not happy unless she is winning.

“It is tough to get to the top, but it is even tougher to stay there. That is when the real work starts because everyone wants to beat the number one.

“Demie-Jade has had that for a number of years now and she keeps on dealing with it brilliantly.”

Resztan, who works as a fitness instructor at the Bedford Lodge Hotel, will take a short break from competitive action before potentially returning at the Three Nations in June.

O’Reilly said: “All I ever do with Demie-Jade is advise her on what to do next.

“It is a team effort and she will know what is best.”