New Astley’s fighters ready for home show

New Astley Boxing Club is gearing up for its annual boxing show at The Racing Centre.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, March 3, is set to contain eight fighters from the home club.

That includes two-time national champion and England representative Demie-Jade Resztan, while fellow national champion Dean Allum will be boxing in an Eastern Counties final.

Head coach Mark O’Reilly said: “I’m very proud of the way all our boxers have trained so hard since last year’s show.

“We have such a great group of young boxers at a variety of ages and abilities, those that are on this year’s show have really deserved their chance to shine.

“This year’s show promises to be the best yet and on behalf of the all the boxers here at the club I invite you join us at The Racing Centre to support the great local talent on show.”

Tickets for the show — priced at £15 for adults and £7 for under-16s — can be purchased in advance by contacting newastleybc@outlook.com or telephone 01638 662828.

Doors open at 4pm, with the action commencing an hour later.