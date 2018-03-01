New Astley boxers ready to rumble

Head coach Mark O’Reilly has promised that those who attend New Astley Boxing Club’s annual home show on Saturday are in for an evening of high-skilled contests.

Eight of the home club’s boxers are set to feature on the 16-bout bill — held at The Racing Centre — including double national champion Demie-Jade Resztan, Eastern Counties finalist Dean Allum, Megan Allen and Raven Dodsworth.

CLUB STAR: Demie-Jade Resztan

And O’Reilly believes each of his fighters has a fair chance of claiming victory.

“I like to pride myself on a bit of skill and my fighters are all well-skilled,” said the coach, who will also be represented by Chloe Hunt, Harvey Gilham, Jesse Goody and Nathan Atkinson.

“At the same time I can only school them so much.

“You drill stuff into them until they feel comfortable and they do not need me in the corner.

HEAD COACH: Mark O'Reilly

“Once the bell goes and they are in the centre of the ring I cannot do it for them.

“Every single one of the bouts is 50/50, so it is up to each of them to grab the chance.

“I believe in them, they all know what they are doing. It should be a really good spectacle.”

While O’Reilly has high hopes for all of his fighters on the night, it is club star Resztan that may well steal the show.

The 21-year-old England number one, who was disappointed to miss out on a place at April’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, will be up against the number four in the country, Rebecca Stone.

“Demie is an unbelievable talent. She has not been beaten in this country for over two years and that tells its own story,” he added.

“She has so much natural ability and my work will not be done until she reaches Great Britain level.

“There is talk that her weight category might be added to the next Olympics or the one after that and she is young enough to fight in either of those.

“She is worth the entry on Saturday night alone — there is no better 48kg girl in the country.”

Tickets for the National Association of Racing Staff sponsored-show — priced at £15 for adults and £7 for under-16s — can be purchased by contacting newastleybc@hotmail.com or telephone 01638 662828.

Doors open at 4pm, with the action commencing an hour later.