Major onus placed on boosting junior numbers at tennis club

Junior tennis is starting to thrive at Newmarket Tennis Club.

Bruce Tarran, who took over as the club’s head coach last year, made boosting the youth ranks one of the major priorities following his arrival.

And it has come to fruition, with the club now able to field five different teams at age-group level, competing in Suffolk Junior Leagues.

“I believe the club did not have any junior teams for quite a while,” said Tarran, who is a LTA licenced coach.

“The junior section is so important to any tennis club.

“I have always placed a big onus on having plenty of youth players.

“That was my number one priority after coming in at Newmarket.

“It is a lot of work to get organised, but it is worth it in the long run.

“We have made the club welcoming and put on plenty of coaching sessions.

“Juniors can join up relatively cheaply — it is £20 for the year and the courts are usually available to them.”

Most weekends the Newmarket club will have Under-8 Mixed, Under-9 Mixed, Under-14 Girls, Under-14 Boys and Under-18 Boys teams all in competitive action.

The Under-8 Mixed team have made a positive start to the year, winning both of their matches so far.

Their most recent triumph came at the weekend as they overcame their Culford counterparts 20-12.

The Under-9s were also in action against Culford, but despite playing out some close matches, suffered a defeat.

On the senior front, the club’s Ladies’ first team — comprising of Katie Jarvis, Marie-Anne Rodolakis, Christine Sprowell and captain Helen Hansgat — took on St Neots and played out a 4-4 draw.

For more information on the club, including how to join as a member, visit www.facebook.com/NewmarketTennisClub