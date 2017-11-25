Lynch makes winning start

Teenager kickboxer Alfie Lynch had a debut to remember in Norwich early in November.

The year 11 pupil, who attends Mildenhall College Academy, was appearing in his first full contact fight at Epic Studios.

And only did Lynch get the better of his opponent, he was also handed the Fighter of the Night award.

Lynch, along with his younger brother Richy, went on to follow that success up by being winning at the Norfolk Open Series Championships on November 12.

Alfie’s triumph came in the under 58kg category, while Richy followed suit in the under 31kg.

Mum Natalie Edson said: “As a mum I’m super proud of both boys.

“They have worked so hard to get where they are now considering they have only been doing it for 20 months.”

Alfie will next be in action on March 31,2018, again in Norwich.