Ladies’ second team suffer big defeat as male counterparts dish out their own

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4NW(S)

Sudbury II 6

Newmarket II 0

In Saturday’s battle of the second teams at Great Cornard, Newmarket suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of their hosts.

The visitors will have headed into the game in positive spirits following their 5-1 triumph over Haverhill Ladies’ second string last time out.

However, second-placed Sudbury proved to be too strong on this occasion as they fired in six unanswered goals.

Newmarket, who sit fifth in the standings with eight victories to their name, will look to bounce back on Saturday during their local derby at home against Ely City II (11.30am).

Ely go into the clash second from bottom in the standings with one point to their name.

n In Division 1N, Newmarket Ladies’ I went down 5-1 in the away leg of their double header against Colchester last weekend.

Although Grace Evans was on target for the Town, the home side were relentless and their quality told come the final whistle.

The firsts are back in action on Saturday at home against Bedford II (1.15pm).

n Newmarket Men’s I suffered a 5-3 defeat on the road at table-topping Norwich City III in Division 3NE.

Town started strongly and played some good hockey in the first 20 minutes, taking the lead through Mike Skelton.

However, City replied almost instantly after a dubious short corner and soon after took the lead.

This seemed to dishearten Newmarket a little as the away side struggled to regain their foothold, going in at the break 3-1 down.

After half-time Newmarket put in a valiant effort.

However, City eventually put the game beyond doubt for their opponents following a flurry of counter attacks and short corners.

Harry Bell and Rob Green were on target for Newmarket to set up a grandstand finish, but City held out for the victory.

Sixth-placed Newmarket return to home comforts on Saturday when UEA II (9th) will be their visitors to the Leisure Centre (3pm).

n On a more positive note, Newmarket Men’s II stormed to a 10-1 victory in their Division 5NE encounter at home against Ipswich Cranes.

The experienced Lee Blades was in particularly positive form as he fired in five goals, taking his tally for the season to six.

Also chipping in on the scoresheet were Jonny Bunker and Simon Harrington with two apiece, along with Ollie Trent.

The one-sided result has kept Newmarket top of the league standings, one point clear of Watton I, who have also played one game more.

The leaders will go in search of their 11th victory of the season on Saturday when they travel to take on Bury St Edmunds (10am).