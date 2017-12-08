Kelly nets hat-trick for thirds

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 5NW(S)

St Ives IV 2

Newmarket III 4

Sophie Kelly notched a hat-trick as Newmarket Ladies III took maximum points from Saturday’s trip to St Ives IV.

The hosts broke the deadlock inside six minutes, but it was Newmarket that took a 2-1 lead into the interval thanks to two goals from Kelly.

However, just as they did in the first half, St Ives scored early on after the restart to restore parity.

The game was now evenly poised, but Newmarket soon grabbed the initiative back as Kelly completed her hat-trick with a shot that crawled over the line.

The victory was made safe when Lucie Swann added a fourth goal for Newmarket, who travel to Huntingdon II on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division 1N, Newmarket Ladies I suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to St Ives I, with Di Farrell-Thomas on target.

They travel to Harleston Magpies II on Saturday (12pm).

n Goals from Hannah Fox and Hayley Tydeman could not prevent Newmarket Ladies II from slipping to a 4-2 defeat at home to Cambridge Nomads II in Division 4NW(S).

On Saturday they will play host to Cambridge City V (1pm).

n In the East Men’s League Division 3NE, a depleted Newmarket Men’s I were thrashed 10-1 at home by I-ES II.

James Atkinson was Newmarket’s sole goalscorer as they look to bounce back away at Norwich Dragons III on Saturday (12.15pm).

n Alex Andreou’s goal was not enough to earn Newmarket Men’s II victory over Norwich Exiles I as they went down 3-1 away from home.

Harleston Magpies V will be the second team’s visitors in Division 5NE on Saturday (3pm).

n In Division 6NE(S), Oliver Brown’s first senior goal helped Newmarket Men’s III to win 3-1 at local rivals Bury St Edmunds VII.

Jordan Walker and Chris Evans also scored for the thirds, who travel to Bury St Edmunds VI on Saturday (10am).

n Newmarket Hockey Club hosted their first junior tournament of the season on Sunday at Newmarket Leisure Centre.

Thanks to their links with other clubs in the region, Newmarket were able to attract teams from St Ives, Saffron Walden and Cambridge Nomads to play at Under-8, Under-10 and Under-12 age groups.

Over-55 players represented Newmarket and more than 150 Juniors in total battled their way through a round robin of matches over three hours.

The club is always looking for new junior members and to find out more information on how to join, visit www.newmarkethockeyclub.com