Joggers in top form as curtain comes down on Winter League

Newmarket Joggers were left to celebrate some positive results as the Winter Cross Country League drew to a conclusion late last month.

After outings at Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Bungay, the campaign drew to a close with a five-mile course at neighbouring Haverhill Running Club.

More than 200 runners were on the start line, with Mark Hayward first across the line for the Joggers in 11th place with his time of 30 minutes and 49 seconds, closely followed by Ollie Daykin a place further back.

Meanwhile, Daisy Glover’s time of 31.52 was enough for her to be the club’s best-performing female member.

Plenty of other Joggers helped to rack up points for the club, including Jamie Rule, Brian Munns, Clive Purbrook, Ruth Eberhardt, Jan Holmes, Mike Sales, Sarah Sales, Jenny Osbourn, Malcolm Osbourn, Jackie Hall, Jeremy Reader, Jim Withers, Giles Macrow, Meera Mahadeevan and Tony Garth.

Overall, the Joggers’ A team did enough during the six events to finish in third position in the standings, while the B and C teams were in the top four of their respective divisions.

Paul Holley and Malcolm Osbourn won awards for being first in their age categories, while Glover was second and Osbourn and Purbrook were third.

Meanwhile, the club’s Andrew Taylor produced a personal best performance during his Easter outing at the five-lap 5K course in Fakenham, stopping the clock in 21.55.

Further afield Caroline McIntosh knocked an impressive 15 minutes off her previously best half marathon time at the Runfest Half in Waltham Abbey in two hours and 40 minutes.

And to continue the trend, there was a personal-best showing from Dave Price in the Bedford 20-mile race.

Price shaved five minutes of his previous PB, completing his run in 3.40.06.

• This year’s annual Newmarket Heath Race is set to take place on Thursday, May 3 (7pm).

Online entries can be made up until Monday, April 30.