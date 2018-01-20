Joggers in impressive form

A number of Newmarket Joggers braved the fresh and chilly conditions as the Suffolk Cross Country Championships got under way at Culford School on Sunday.

The men competed over 12K and it was Mark Hayward that got home first for the club in a time of 45 minutes and 42 seconds.

Meanwhile, club-mate Nicky Chapman recovered from illness to clock 36.54 over 8K.

The Joggers also had some award winners within their ranks, including Belinda Schofield as she finished third in her age category (V60, 45.53).

Neville Clarke was the runner-up in his age category (V60, 57.27), while Greg Davis was triumphant in his age category (V55, 50.21).

There was also a notable performance by Jan Holmes, who having joined the Joggers in 2017, was competing in her first ever cross country race, stopping the clock in a highly respectable 47.38.