Jenkins to skipper Fen Tigers

The new-look Mildenhall Fen Tigers will be captained by Jordan Jenkins during the upcoming 2018 season.

In accepting the role, the 16-year-old will become the youngest permantently-appointed skipper in the club’s history.

Promoter Kevin Jolly said: “Jordan is mature beyond his years and was a natural in the role when he captained the team late last season.

“He is so dedicated to the sport and to Mildenhall. He loved the experience last year and was very pleased and proud to accept the job full time this season.”

It has also been confirmed that club legend Rob Henry will act as a mentor to the team’s young riders at home meetings, while BBC Radio Suffolk’s Stephen Foster has been appointed the new Mildenhall Stadium announcer.

And in further club news, the Fen Tigers have revealed they will defend their National Trophy title and have been placed in the Southern Group alongside Eastbourne, Isle of Wight, Kent and Plymouth.