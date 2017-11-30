Jenkins happy to sign up for next season at Fen Tigers

Jordan Jenkins claims that signing for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers for a second season in succession was one of the easiest decisions he has ever made, writes Graham Clark.

The 16-year-old was unveiled as one of four riders, alongside Drew Kemp, Sam Bebee and Matt Marson, who will race for the West Row-based outfit in next year’s National League.

Having started the 2017 campaign on a 3.00 average, the Norwich-based rider ended the season with a 7.19 average, along with being crowned the club’s rider of the year.

“It was pretty simple and quite an easy decision to make,” said Jenkins.

“Me and my granddad talked about coming back half-way through last season. I feel that I enjoy myself at Mildenhall and I get on great with everyone there.

“I like riding at Mildenhall, and with me still being at school doing my A-Levels it fits in well with everything.”

While Jenkins will be looking to increase his own average once again, he feels that Bebee, Kemp and Marson are three solid acquisitions who can make a big impact.

“I think we will see all three riders improve a lot,” added Jenkins.

“We saw what Drew can do at the end of last season, and Matt came over for a couple of meetings last season and looked good.

“It was a bad injury that Sam had, and it might take him a couple of meetings to get back into it, but after a few meetings I am sure it will all come together.”