Huff’s season gets started with a podium in Morocco

Rob Huff had a strong first weekend in the new FIA World Touring Car Cup in Marrakech, scoring a podium finish in the first race on Saturday in his Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

The Newmarket racer, who won the championship in 2012, finished fourth in qualifying but managed to move up one place to third in the opening race of the weekend.

A tyre blow meant Huff was unable to finish the second race, while he came seventh in the final race of the meeting.

“It has been a great start to the championship. It was a very good first qualifying session and first race,” he said.

“I was a little unlucky today with a puncture, which we believe was due to debris, as it was a slow puncture and then exploded six laps later.”

Huff will be back behind the wheel over the weekend of April 28/29 in Hungary.

• In the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch at the weekend, Soham’s Michael Caine finished 21st and 24th (twice) in the Volkswagen CC.