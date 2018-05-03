Huff nabs place on podium

Rob Huff had a memorable weekend at the Hungarian round of the FIA World Touring Car Cup, winning the second race in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen GTI TCR and scoring key points towards his championship challenge.

The Newmarket racer had a steady first race to finish in fifth position — making an impressive start from eighth on the grid in his Golf — and then battled to keep back old foe Gabriele Tarquini’s Hyundai until the end of the race to finish as the best of the Volkswagen-Audi Group cars on the track.

On Sunday, a strategic call in qualifying, ensured Huff snared the lucrative reversed grid pole for Race 2 by qualifying 10th on the grid, which was the key to victory, as he held off the Hyundais of Daniel Nagy and Yvan Muller lap after lap to take maximum points in the race.

In Race 3, Huff made good ground at the start, and was just putting a move on fellow British driver James Thompson when the red flags were waved as rain began to fall on the Hungarian circuit.

When the race was restarted, the early momentum was lost, and he was fighting to hold off last year’s WTCC champion Thed Björk, which he did so successfully to score points in all races and launch himself up to fifth in the drivers’ standings after two of 10 race meetings.

Huff said: “I did not think a race win was on the cards this weekend, but the team made a great call in qualifying to give me the opportunity and asked me to abort the lap I was on which would have put me up in P6 or P7 and miss the reversed grid pole.

“This is the sort of weekend we want to try and have regularly.

“We are aiming for a 40-point average each weekend, which is probably a bit high, but we have achieved it.”