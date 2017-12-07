Huff backs up previous display by nabbing a place on the podium

Rob Huff followed up his impressive performance in Macau last time out with a podium finish and an independents’ class victory in the final race of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship in Qatar at the weekend.

The Newmarket racer’s Citroën had been saddled with an additional 60kg of compensation weight due to its success two weeks’ ago at the Macau Grand Prix, which made things a little difficult in qualifying.

Nevertheless, Huff was able to put the ALL-INKL Münnich Motorsport Citroën C-Elysée third on the grid, just four-thousandths of a second behind the Volvo of Nicky Catsburg.

In the reversed grid opening race of the weekend, Huff battled with former team-mate and title rival Yvan Muller throughout the contest, but there were no passing opportunities with the cars so evenly matched.

In the main race, meanwhile, the 37-year-old blasted past Catsburg for second position off the line and raced his Citroën to the runner-up spot and victory in the independents’ class, sealing second overall in the classification.

Huff now looks ahead to 2018, with the WTCC soon to announce its new format and technical regulations, while also looking to race again in both the British and China Touring Car Championships as he did this year.

“On reflection, this has been a season of what could have been. We weren’t ultimately in a position to win it, but on paper we should have done a lot better than we have,” he said.

“In five rounds, we’ve had problems, either by me, the team, or just bad luck, and somehow we’ve still managed to be here with a chance of winning something with the independents’ title just in reach.

“A huge thanks to the team, all the boys and to the boss, René Münnich.”