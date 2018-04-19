Home loss sums up the entire season

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 16

Wymondham 42

As the curtain came down on Newmarket’s 2017/18 campaign, Saturday’s loss to Wymondham went a long way to summing up the season.

Despite the talent, the spirit and the keenest to win, the side was let down by injury, tiredness and inconsistency at key moments.

Wymondham had the opportunity to take the lead within 90 seconds, but missed the penalty.

However, the Norfolk side soon made up for it and scored a converted try 10 minutes later.

Back came Newmarket and Michael Reeves, who responded with a fine penalty kick to take the score to 7-3 in favour of the visiting team.

This pattern was repeated twice to take the score to 21-9 at the interval.

In the second half Newmarket’s captain Max Bell made a darting run to score the first try of the match for the home side.

And with Michael Reeves converting, Newmarket was suddenly within five points — just one try — adrift of their opponents.

But at the crucial moment the strain of a long season for Newmarket took its toll, and with players looking tired, Wymondham scored a further three tries — all of which were converted — to wrap up the victory in routine fashion.

The result had no bearing on Newmarket’s final league position — just two wins during the season means they finish bottom of the standings, 14 points adrift of Wisbech directly above them.

It is not yet known which league the side will be playing in next term.