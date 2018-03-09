Holley is star of the show for Joggers

Paul Holley was the top-performing Newmarket Jogger during Sunday’s popular Cambridge Half Marathon.

Last week’s cold conditions had meant the 13.1-mile race was initially in doubt, but a rise in temperature saw it go ahead with more than 8,000 competitors pounding the city’s streets.

Holley led the way for the large Newmarket contingent of more than 60 runners, stopping the clock in one hour, 15 minutes and 55 seconds to finish in 30th position overall.

Not far behind was Holley’s club-mate Neil Pollard (1.16.42), who did enough to finish in 38th place, while Daisy Glover (1.21.47) was the fifth female over the line.

A host of Joggers also set new personal bests, including Erica Garlicki-Burger (2.00.38), Adam Maltpress (1.39.22), Chris Gay (1.19.06), Rebecca Oettle (1.41.04) and both Sarah Sales and Amy Baker (1.57.16), who took over 15 minutes of their previous times.

Further afield, the Joggers’ Caroline McIntosh and Lisa Winnington joined Sir Mo Farah in competing at the London Big Half.