Hey Gaman set to swerve Craven in favour of assault on Greenham

James Tate has revealed Saturday’s Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Supporting Greatwood Greenham Stakes is the most likely destination for Hey Gaman.

The three-year-old had been earmarked as a possible contender for today’s bet365 Craven Stakes at the Rowley Mile.

However, providing there is not a late change of plan, Tate believes the son of New Approach will be more suited to an outing at Newbury.

“I think he would welcome the flat track at Newbury,” said the Jamesfield Place trainer.

“The reservation I have about the Rowley Mile is the big dip — I just feel that will not get the best out of him.

“So unless Newbury is drying out too quickly — because he will want something like good to soft — I think we will go there.

“He was a huge horse, but over the winter he has got bigger physically. I am really looking forward to seeing him get his season started.”

Hey Gaman looks set to have plenty of competition from other Newmarket horses in Berkshire, most notably from one of the leading contenders for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas — Expert Eye.

It will be the Michael Stoute-trained colt’s first outing since finishing last in October’s Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Mill Reef hero James Garfield — trained by George Scott at Saffron House Stables — is also set to kick start his campaign, while Headway (William Haggas) and Raid (David Simcock) also hold entries for the race.