Handicap win for Brown on home course

The Links Golf Club’s Chris Brown won the handicap section of the Cambridgeshire Area Golf Union Seniors’ Spring Meeting.

The event, which was played on Brown’s home course in Newmarket, saw many of the county’s best stalwarts compete.

And it was Brown who was celebrating some glory, winning the handicap prize with 36 points on countback from Brampton Park’s Ian Robinson.

Meanwhile, Ely City’s Bob Setchell racked up a score of 77 in the main event, which was enough to finish in third position behind eventual winner Neil Hughes of Gog Magog (75 points).

• Both Ely City and The Links were represented in the recent Cambridgeshire Ladies II versus Cambridgeshire Ladies Veterans encounter, held at Ramsey Golf Club.

Former county junior player Chloe Ashman (Ely City) — playing alongside Morgan Tritton — lost out to veterans Grace Eastment and Mo Poole 3 &1 in the top match.

Ely City veteran Tina Boardley fared better in her match, winning 2 & 1 with Sharren Kjenstad, while The Links’ Jude Hole also won by the same scoreline in an overall 3-0 triumph for the Veterans.

• Bourn won the County AM-AM competition at Girton Golf Club, but there was reason to cheer for one Ely City member as the club’s Greta Barclay managed to win the nearest the pin contest on the fourth hole.