Haggas’ Second Thought leaves it late to win

Second Thought further enhanced his reputation on the All-Weather on Saturday by winning the Listed sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

It was the William Haggas-trained colt’s sixth All-Weather victory from the same number of starts, which sends him into All-Weather Championship’s Finals Day on Good Friday in positive form.

The four-year-old looked anything but the winner after being slow into stride and bumped at the start before racing towards the rear of the eight-strong field.

Under Ryan Moore, the son of Kodiac did not start to make progress from second last until swinging wide in the straight, but showed a good turn of foot to lead inside the final furlong and go away to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Summer Icon.

Maureen Haggas, who assists her husband William at their Newmarket stables, said: “Second Thought did it well.

“It was a little bit like his last run at Kempton, which was quite a long time ago now.

“He did well today as he had to come round all of them.

“I don’t think there is any reason why he shouldn’t reproduce his All-Weather form on turf.

“He just got jarred up on his first run on turf last season behind Harry Angel at Haydock.

“It just took us a long time to get him back and he was ready to go again on the All-Weather so that is what we stuck to.”

There was cause for double celebration for Haggas at Chelmsford on the same day when Dal Harraild beat four rivals on his All-Weather debut to win the two-mile £20,000 totetrifecta Pick The 1,2,3 Conditions Race.

Haggas confirmed afterwards that the five-year-old son of Champs Elysees is now likely to head overseas for the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on March 31.