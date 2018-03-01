Golden Jacket eludes Wallis but he wins Trophy again

Neither Mark Wallis nor Patrick Janssens were triumphant in the final of the Ladbrokes Golden Jacket at Crayford on Tuesday night.

Lakenheath handler Wallis was represented by both Rubys Rascal and Cincinnati, but they could only muster third and sixth-placed finishes respectively.

Hockwold’s Janssens, meanwhile, saw Goldies Hotspur come home in fourth position.

However, on a more positive note for nine-time champion trainer Wallis, he had the winner of the Peter Bussey Memorial Trophy for the seventh year running, thanks to Saleen Ash.

Wallis will now switch his attention to Friday night at Romford, where the Coral Essex Vase and the Coral Golden Sprint get under way.