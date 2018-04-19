Glover excels during maiden marathon run through Paris

Daisy Glover was in impressive form at the Paris Marathon on Sunday, chalking up one of the quickest times of the year so far.

The Newmarket Joggers member, who had never previously completed a 26.2-mile marathon, joined the club in January after taking a few years off running due to work commitments.

However, her time of two hours, 52 minutes and 17 seconds in the French capital saw Glover finish as the first British female, and positioned her 20th overall from a field containing more than 10,000 runners.

Glover said: “I was really surprised by the time because I only ever ran to 14 miles before.”

Closer to home, the Joggers were represented at the 10k run and marathon on the south coast at Brighton.

Jo Curtis and David Blackstock crossed the line of the 10k race together with personal best times of 51 minutes and 25 seconds.

Personal bests were also run in the marathon segment of the day by the trio of Bethany Broughton (4.08.52), Ellie Bithell (3.55.29) and Dave Price (5.01.11).

Other good runs were put in by Malcolm McConnell (43.46) and Nicky Chapman (44.56), both of whom ran the Cambourne 10K.

McConnell was the first Jogger to cross the line in that race, while the club’s Kevin Connolly and Clive Purbrook also completed the course.