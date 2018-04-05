Further glory for Haggas and Doyle after their Lincoln victory

Trainer William Haggas and jockey James Doyle continued their recent positive form by registering a 17/1 double on All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

The pair joined forces on March 24 to clinch the 32 Red Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster with Addeybb — a victory that saw Somerville Lodge-based Haggas triumph in the one-mile race for a record-equalling fourth time.

And the pair enjoyed more success on Good Friday as the All-Weather campaign concluded at Lingfield.

Diagnostic got the better of Charlie Fellowes’ Carolinae to win the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championships, before joint favourite Victory Bond did the business in the £200,000 feature Betway Easter Classic.

Of the latter victory, which came by a quarter-a-length from David Elsworth’s Master The World, Ashley jockey Doyle said: “We have been learning a bit about Victory Bond.

“We got a dream run round and he showed what he can do.

“We were able to wait until we got into the straight, because I had the room to do so, and when I pressed the button it was pretty good.

“It could not have panned out any better and he came through to win in dominant fashion today. I knew Master The World would be finishing, but it was very easy.

“William’s horses are in fantastic shape.”

Meanwhile, four-year-old Diagnostic not only chalked up a win for Haggas, but also her owners — David and Patricia Thompson — of Cheveley Park Stud.

Stud manager Chris Richardson said: “She has got the mile well and looks to have improved — the fast pace suiting.

“She had a little foot abscess three weeks ago, so for a time it was a little touch and go as she did miss some work.

“But this race was suggested as a target by William and we’ll have to see if we can find some black-type for her now.”

Doyle and Haggas could not make it a hat-trick of wins in Surrey, though, as 11/8 favourite Second Thought finished runner-up to Lucky Team in the £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships — one of three successes for French-trained horses during the meeting.