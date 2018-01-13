Frontiersman to make All-Weather debut

Charlie Appleby’s Frontiersman will make his All-Weather debut among a field of 11 in the £19,000 Betway Live Casino Conditions Race (6.40pm) at Wolverhampton on Monday (6.40pm).

The extended two-mile Tapeta contest is a Fast-Track Qualifier, with the winner receiving a free and guaranteed place in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships over two miles on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, March 30.

Appleby said: “Frontiersman has been working well on the All-Weather at home.

“We always wanted to try him over this trip and we might as well have a go on the All-Weather as they tend to go a bit steadier, which will give him every chance of staying.

“He gives us every indication that he will get two miles and this will hopefully tell us whether to try and make him a Cup horse or to continue over a mile and a half in the spring.

“If he wins, it opens up a couple of options over the winter, including going out to Dubai or keeping him here for Finals Day.”

Five-year-old Frontiersman, who finished runner-up to Highland Reel in the Group 1 Coronation Cup last year, will have Adam Kirby in the saddle.

Other Newmarket interest in the race is provided by the David Simcock-trained Curbyourenthusiasm.