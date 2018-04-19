France-bound Cracksman works out on Rowley Mile

Cracksman was one of the star attractions at the Rowley Mile on Tuesday as he was put through his paces ahead of the first day of the Craven Meeting.

The son of Frankel, who is trained by John Gosden, put on a show for punters that arrived at the course early, working out over a mile under Frankie Dettori.

The four-year-old is expected to head for France on April 29 for the Group 1 Prix Ganay, for which he has been installed as the odds-on favourite ahead of Rhododendron.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned colt won four of his six outings in 2017, including Group 1 glory at Ascot’s QIPCO Champion Stakes, the Niel Group 2 Stakes in Chantilly, the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes at York and an Investec Derby Trial at Epsom.