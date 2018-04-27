Fen Tigers skipper warns against complacency

Jordan Jenkins has warned that the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can ill afford to be complacent when getting their National League campaign under way against the Stoke Potters on Saturday (7pm), writes Graham Clark.

Despite the Potters suffering back-to-back defeats in the National Trophy, the Fen Tigers captain feels that his side will need to work hard for the points if they are to secure victory and make the perfect start to their season.

“I don’t think we will have things straight forward and we can’t say we are going to win it easily,” said Jenkins.

“We’ve gelled really well so far. We’ve just got to stick together and keeping pushing through with it now.

“If we come out with a big win that is a result, but we’ve just got to make sure that we win. That is the important part.”

With Max Clegg, Tony Atkin and Rob Shuttleworth giving the Loomer Road outfit plenty of firepower at the top end, Jenkins believes that the meeting could hinge on results further down the team.

“They have got Max Clegg at number one and I expect he will go well but then we have the likes of Josh Bailey and Danny Ayers,” added the young skipper.

“Where we are going to be strongest is at reserve with Drew (Kemp) and Matt (Marson). Hopefully we can get quite a few points out of them.”