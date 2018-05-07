Fen Tigers continue winning start

After back-to-back away wins at the expense of the Isle of Wight Warriors and Plymouth Devils last week, Mildenhall Fen Tigers racked up a third straight National Trophy victory on Sunday by overcoming Kent Kings 57-33.

After a delayed start due to electrical problems with the starting gate the meeting got under way with an opening 5-1 from Josh Bailey and Sam Bebee.

This was nearly followed up in heat two as Drew Kemp lead Matt Marson until Marson slid off on the fourth bend.

The Fen Tigers were soon back on the charge with successive 5-1’s before the visiting Kings finally managed to get a foothold in the meeting in heat five when Luke Bowen and Anders Rowe chased home the impressive Jordan Jenkins.

Heat six saw a super battle between Bailey and Jack Thomas, with the home favourite producing a stunning pass to deny Thomas, much to the crowd’s delight.

This was quickly followed by a fine 5-1 from Danny Ayres and teenage sensation Kemp to leave the home side 18 ahead after seven races.

Heat eight stunned the home crowd as Rowe and Alex Spooner gated and left the Fen Tigers pair chasing them but the chase was fruitless and after 38 heats the Fen Tigers suffered their first heat reversal of the season.

This didn’t knock them out of their stride though and heat nine was another cracker as Jenkins, Ryan Kinsley and Thomas exchanged places before Jenkins pulled away from Thomas.

Jenkins then recorded his fourth win of the afternoon in heat 12 before Mildenhall suffered another 5-1 reversal in heat 13 when Ayres and Bailey missed the start and although trying everything couldn’t pass Bowen and Thomas.

A 5-1 from Kemp and Kinsley set up the grand finale and what a race heat fifteen was.

Jenkins gated from Bowen and Thomas with Bailey getting squeezed out on the outside, but unperturbed Bailey set off after the Kent pair, sweeping round Bowen before producing another brilliant pass on the final bends to beat Thomas.

Team manager Kevin Jolly said: “The start of today’s meeting was not what we wanted, and I would like to apologise to everybody for the delay which was unacceptable.

“I would also like to thank Chris Hunt and his Kent team for their patience and backing as we tried to remedy the situation as best as possible.

“Once we finally got going I think the fans saw some excellent speedway especially from our number one Josh Bailey, who will excite supporters where ever he goes with his ability to pass riders inside or outside.

His rides in heats six and 15 were out of the top drawer just like those at the Isle of Wight on Thursday.

Jordan (Jenkins) scored his first full maximum and I am sure there will be many more to follow and again it was great to see Sam (Bebee) put in such a positive performance on his return to his home track.”

Next up for the Fen Tigers is a trip to Birmingham Brummies in the Knockout Cup on Wednesday.