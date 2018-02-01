Fellowes plotting international campaign for Prince Of Arran

Charlie Fellowes has revealed that an international season could be on the cards for Prince Of Arran.

The five-year-old made an impressive debut on foreign soil last Thursday, finishing second in the EGA Al Taweelah Trophy Handicap at Meydan in Dubai.

Embarking on such a trip throws up all manner of potential pitfalls, but Fellowes was pleased with how the son of Shirocco adapted to his new surroundings.

“He has always been a quirky horse and because of that there was a little bit of doubt about whether or not it right was to send him over there,” said the St Gatien Cottage Stables trainer.

“This was an expensive trip and if it did not work out it was going to look like a silly decision.

“But I had a gut feeling he would enjoy it out there. It was a really good first run.

“The flat track and ground was always going to suit him, it was all about how he took to the trip.

“Thankfully he has thrived and seems to be getting stronger and stronger.”

Last year’s Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes runner-up will remain in Dubai for the time being, with another outing scheduled for February 15.

The ultimate aim is an appearance at the Dubai World Cup Carnival in late March, with Fellowes also considering further trips later in the year.

“The problem with England is that we have a lot of rain — even in the summer — and he does not like soft ground whatsoever,” added Fellowes.

“Also his favourite track is at Ascot and there are no two-milers for him there.

“He does like the All Weather and we might look at something like the Northumberland Plate up at Newcastle, but there are plenty of options abroad.

“There are a few things we are looking at, including the Melbourne Cup.

“There is still a long way to go before any decisions are taken, but he clearly likes travelling so it could end up being an international year for him.”

Stevie Donohoe and Tom Queally have predominantly shared the rides in Prince Of Arran’s saddle, but James Doyle paired up with him last week and Fellowes is hoping to maintain that connection.

“Providing he does not have other commitments we would love to keep James,” he said.