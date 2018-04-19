Faultless Shaw makes lasting impression at national event

Adele Shaw made a big impression on the national stage earlier this month by winning at the Pony of the Year Show.

The 11-year-old Soham Pony Club member paired up with her pony Manor Pearl to triumph in the 11-and-under Grand Prix event in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Not only that, the King’s Ely School pupil was the sole competitor from a field of 68 to go clear in all three rounds.

Mum Fiona, who along with husband Andy, owns Newmarket-based Rapido Racing Ltd.

She said of her daughter’s triumph: “She was up against the best in the country and some very expensive ponies, so to win is an amazing achievement.

“In one way it is a surprise, but she is so dedicated to what she does — she really deserves this success.

“It was an against-all-odds win. There were three gruelling stages but she came through those so well.

“She did so many unbelievable turns and it could not have gone any better.

“This has put her on the national stage and we are proud of what she has achieved.”

Shaw was joined in the competition by Ryan de Sousa, son of champion Flat jockey Silvestre. De Sousa Junior was unable to match Shaw’s achievements, but he still performed with plenty of credit to reach the finals of the show.

Shaw has a long-standing and strong connection with the De Sousa family, having taken lessons with Silvestre’s wife Vicky — herself a former jockey — at their premises near Exning.