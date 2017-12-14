Ex-Prescott horse storms to victory in Hong Kong

Time Warp — previously trained in Newmarket by Sir Mark Prescott — won the prestigious Longines Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The three-year-old won four races in a row — including a Listed race in France — under Prescott’s tutelage before being shipped off to the Far East in 2015.

The Archipenko colt had been in poor form since, failing to win in his previous seven outings for trainer Tony Cruz.

However, he ripped up the form book to defeat Hong Kong’s much talked about star Werther by two-and-a-quarter lengths under jockey Zac Purton.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Poet’s Word, meanwhile, finished in sixth position with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, which made him the leader of the race’s European contingent.