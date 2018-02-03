Ex-King’s student gets a call-up for Six Nations

Former King’s Ely pupil Alan Gregory will be competing in this year’s Six Nations Championship after being selected for the Scotland Under-20 squad.

The 19-year-old, who left King’s Ely Sixth Form in 2016, has been involved in Scottish Rugby Union for several years and played for the national side at Under-16 level, putting in strong performances against teams England and Wales.

After those memorable achievements, Gregory made the step up to the Under-18 development squad.

During his time at King’s Ely, the now Northumbria University student was a valued member of the first team.

He also played club rugby for Cambridge RUFC, where he was selected to further his development at the Northampton Saints Junior Academy.

Speaking about Gregory’s latest international selection, head of rugby at King’s Ely, Jim Thompson, said: “I was delighted to hear about Alan’s call-up to the Scotland Under-20 Six Nations Squad.

“It is very pleasing that King’s Ely has played a part in his rugby development and we are very proud of his achievements.

“I will be following his progress closely over the course of the tournament.”

Scotland begin their U-20 Six Nations campaign against Wales tomorrow.