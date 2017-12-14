Ex-Fen Tiger lands a ride

Former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Stefan Nielsen has been handed an early Christmas present after agreeing a deal to race for Championship side Scunthorpe Scorpions in 2018, writes Graham Clark.

Having been left without a team place at the start of last season, the 23-year-old will return to the Eddie Wright Raceway, where he started his career in 2011, on a 5.53 average.

The rider, who was part of the Fen Tigers Grand Slam winning 2012 team, enjoyed a brief spell with the Lincolnshire outfit during the last campaign before breaking his collarbone against Ipswich Witches in May.

“It is great to be with Scunthorpe again,” said Nielsen.

“For one they gave me my first ever opportunity in England when I signed for them in the National League in 2011 when we won the league.

“Secondly they gave me an opportunity again last year mid season when I had no team spot.

“I was just so gutted that I couldn’t go on and make a real difference for them due to injury after breaking the same bone I did four years ago.

“I have had a hell of a time trying to get that sorted, so for them to still believe in me in 2018 is just a great feeling as I know I have so much more to give.”