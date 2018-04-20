Entries open for annual Newmarket Heath Race

Plans are now firmly in place for the annual running of the Newmarket Heath Race, writes Liam Apicella.

This year’s Newmarket Joggers-organised event, which is due to take place on the famous Newmarket Heath on Thursday, May 3, will also incorporate the Stable & Stud Staff Challenge.

Unlike previous editions, there will be no charity aspect this time around, with the Joggers’ funds hit hard of late.

However, the club is still appealing for people to take part in a bid to raise awareness of mental health.

Race director Jan Holmes said: “With the hit to club funds we have decided against having a charity this year, but we hope everyone is still very much looking forward to the event, as we are.

“We want to encourage people to run because it really does boost mental health and mental wellbeing.

“I always feel so much better after I have gone for a run with the Joggers.

“And with the racing community involved, we are hoping it will be a good turnout.”

The Children’s Fun Run will get under way at 6.30pm, before the senior 6K off-road race starts at 7pm.

Online entries can be made by visiting www.newmarketjoggers.co.uk or you can also secure your place in the race on the night.

• For the latest news from the Newmarket Joggers — including one member excelling at the Paris Marathon — see page 74