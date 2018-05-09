Dylan primed to put last year’s difficult campaign to one side

Marco Botti has reported that Dylan Mouth is in good shape and ready to put a difficult 2017 campaign behind him.

It was intended that the son of former Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Dylan Thomas would end the year with an appearance at the showpiece Melbourne Cup.

However, after finishing last-but-one during September’s Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes at Newbury, the decision was taken to swerve the trip Down Under.

The seven-year-old is now set to open up his 2018 campaign today in the Group 3 Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at Chester (3.35pm), with Botti confident of a positive few months ahead.

“He has wintered well, looks to be in great form and is ready to go,” said the Prestige Place trainer.

“He had a difficult campaign last year. He went to Dubai and things did not go to plan.

“We wanted to go the Melbourne Cup but, after Newbury, the owner was not keen so we decided against it.

“Going up to Chester has been the plan for a while. The ground should not be too soft and that will suit him.

“This season he will have less races and we will just take things step by step.”

Botti has also refused to rule out Dylan Mouth taking his place at this year’s Melbourne Cup, though much will depend on his performances, starting at Chester.

“The Melbourne Cup has always been his long-term project,” added Botti.

“If he runs well at Chester we could take him to Belmont Park next and if that goes to plan, who knows?

“The Melbourne Cup is only at the back of our minds right now, but with this potentially being his last year before retiring, it would be great to get him there.

“He is going to need to run well and looks in the right shape to do that.”

• On Saturday John Gosden’s Corelli will look to further underline his Epsom Investec Derby credentials when he features in the Listed Betfred Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield (2.30pm).

The son of Point Of Entry made an impressive first outing of 2018 on May 1 when winning the Conferences at Yarmouth Racecourse Novice Stakes by an eased-down two-and-a-half lengths.

Frankie Dettori — two-time-winning jockey of The Derby — is set to be in Corelli’s saddle.