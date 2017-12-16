Depleted Newmarket defeated away from home at West Norfolk

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

West Norfolk 60

Newmarket 10

Newmarket were well beaten on their travels on Saturday, but they can still hold their heads up high after putting in a spirited performance with just 14 players.

Injuries and player unavailability forced Newmarket to take to the pitch a man light, yet they stunned their hosts by taking the lead early on in the game.

Harvey Bell — supported by his 13 team-mates — was the player that touched down against the odds.

However, the lead did not last long as West Norfolk scored a converted try, before one of the home team’s players was sent to the sin bin.

Nevertheless, once West Norfolk were back up to their full compliment of players they gained control of proceedings and headed into the break 26-5 up.

To their credit, Newmarket made the opposition work hard for their points in the second half, but with a man extra out wide, West Norfolk eventually found a way through the resistance.

By the 70th minute West Norfolk was leading 55-5 when Dan Johnson, on his return from a broken leg, charged over the line to score Newmarket’s second try.

West Norfolk added one more try before the final whistle was sounded, bringing an end to a tough afternoon for the visitors.

The defeat — Newmarket’s ninth of the season — has left them third from bottom ahead of Saturday’s short trip down the A11 to Thetford (2pm).

The Norfolk side are currently placed fifth in the league with a return of 37 points from their 11 outings to date.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture back in September, Thetford ran out victors by a comfortable 62-5 margin.