CRAVEN STAKES: Masar tames the Lion

Much of the talk before today’s bet365 Craven Stakes centred around John Gosden’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas hope Roaring Lion.

The three-year-old was the odds-on favourite to triumph in the Group 3 encounter at the Rowley Mile.

However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Masar hit the front early on and never relinquished the lead, striding away from Roaring Lion as the race wore on.

Roaring Lion could not even hang on for second place, with Hugo Palmer’s White Mocha trailing Masar by around eight lengths.

Masar’s jockey William Buick told ITV Racing: “We could not see much pace in the race and he just relaxed.

“He has shown flashes of brilliance at home and that was a brilliant performance.”

Masar was a 50-1 shot with some outlets for the 2,000 Guineas before the race, but those odds have since widely shortened dramatically to 8-1.