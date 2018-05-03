Cracksman victorious in France on first outing of year

John Gosden’s Cracksman produced a professional display on Sunday to clinch the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamps on Sunday.

It was anticipated that Europe’s highest-rated horse of 2017 would face some stiff opposition across The Channel, particular from the Andre Fabre-trained Cloth Of Stars.

However, that particular challenge never materialised as Cracksman — under Frankie Dettori — eased to a four-length victory from Wren’s Day, with Cloth Of Stars a length further back in third.

Gosden and Dettori also combined on Friday to win the £50,000 Investec Blue Riband Trial at Epsom Downs with Crossed Baton.

Gosden said: “There is obviously the Investec Derby to consider. It is a step at a time at this time of year, but it’s wonderful to win a nice Listed race here.”