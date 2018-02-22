Convey bidding to make Winter Derby history at Lingfield

Last year’s winner Convey was one of 14 five-day confirmations for the £100,000 Group 3 Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield Park on Saturday (3.15pm).

Sir Michael Stoute’s six-year-old, who was crowned All-Weather Horse of the Year in 2017, is bidding to become the first two-time winner of the Winter Derby following his triumph 12 months ago.

Stoute is also set to be represented in the 10-furlong All-Weather Championships Finals Day Fast-Track Qualifier by Cheveley Park Stud’s Autocratic.

Other Newmarket interest in the contest comes from the John Gosden-trained Utmost, Master The World (David Elsworth), Mr Owen (David Simcock), Star Archer (Hugo Palmer) and Abe Lincoln (Jeremy Noseda).