Collective effort behind good start to new year for Williams

Stuart Williams has heaped praise on his small team at Diomed Stables following a positive start to 2018.

The experienced Williams has had four winners since the turn of the year — only seven trainers can better that return — as well as nine further placings.

The victories may go alongside his name, but Williams has insisted much of the credit should go to his 14 members of staff at the Hamilton Road base.

“The horses are running well and that is down to the fact the staff have worked really hard over Christmas,” said the experienced trainer.

“We could not achieve the results we are getting without them.

“We do our best and always seem to be up the top end when it comes to a winners to runners ratio.

“We pick the right races for the right horse and train them to the best of our ability.”

The horse responsible for half of Williams’ four triumphs this year is Wiff Waff.

The three-year-old has been victorious in back-to-back outings on the All Weather at Newcastle. And while Williams is unsure as to what the future may hold, he is pleased with the son of Poet Voice’s development.

“He is going about things nicely at the moment,” added Williams.

“He is a little bit quirky but is now starting to find his legs.

“We will almost certainly keep him going on the All Weather for now and then look towards a summer campaign. Hopefully he can become a decent sprinter.”