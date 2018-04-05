Caine ready for a fourth British Touring Car campaign

Michael Caine will be in action as the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship gets under way at Brands Hatch this weekend.

It was announced in January that the Soham-based driver, who has been plagued by a back injury in recent years, had agreed a deal to race for Team HARD during the upcoming campaign.

Caine said: “It was not just about the drive, it had to be a seat that would be competitive.

“I feel that the team has built on consecutive positive campaigns and is now in the right place to be a challenger, with a competitive package in the Volkswagen CC, and the right resources to be a presence in the 2018 championship.

“I cannot wait to get to work with the team and help to transition from potential to delivering.”

• Newmarket’s Rob Huff was forced to miss the recent season launch of the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup in Barcelona due to a virus.

The competition gets started in Morocco this weekend.