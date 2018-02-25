Boon gets call-up to play for Lambs

King’s Ely Senior student Solomon Boon has been selected for the Lambs Under-16 national squad.

The 15-year-old, who also plays for Newmarket Rugby Club, is now set to feature in a host of big games over the coming months, the first of which saw the Lambs beaten 48-5 by Boys Club of Wales on Sunday.

Boon said: “Rugby is my favourite sport and King’s Ely has really helped me to progress.

“I know I would not have got in the Lambs squad without the coaching and support from Mr Thompson (head of rugby at King’s).

“I really enjoyed the trials. They were a great experience but I was really shocked when I received the email to say I had made the squad.”

Meanwhile, the school’s Jim Thompson added: “I am delighted that Solomon has been selected for the Lambs Under-16 national squad.

“He has worked hard to gain these representative honours on the back of some outstanding performances for the first team this season.

He should be congratulated on this achievement and I wish him all the best for the up and coming fixtures.”

The Lambs Under-16s are also set to play Worcester on March 1, attend the North Wales Tour from March 31 to April 8, and play Gloucester on April 22.

Founded in 2006, the Lambs exist to create openings for boys to showcase their rugby skills at a representative level.