Black Ferran storms into final

Mark Wallis has one remaining hope to win the Racing Post Greyhound TV Scottish Derby for the first time after Saturday’s semi-finals.

The Lakenheath handler was represented by three dogs on the night, two of whom — Bombers Bullet and Bruisers Bullet — went out in the second heat.

However, Wallis’ Black Ferran made a big impression in the third race, winning it in 29.38 seconds to book his place in Saturday’s final at Shawfield Stadium, near Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Bunny Bookmakers’ Gold Cup — involving Wallis’ Saleen Ash — has been rescheduled for tonight.