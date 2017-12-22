Bailey ready to thrive in his leading role with Fen Tigers

Josh Bailey hopes he can resume where he left off and fire in the big scores from the word go for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in next year’s National League.

Following a change at the top, the 20-year-old will replace Connor Mountain in the number one race jacket after being unveiled as the West Row outfit’s sixth signing on Thursday.

Having spent the second half of the 2017 campaign at number one for the Eastbourne Eagles, the Diss-based rider will join the Fen Tigers on an 8.87 average.

“It’s brilliant to sign for Mildenhall. I’ve always liked Mildenhall and I am quite local to it,” said Bailey.

“Towards the end of last year I was getting everything together and I really started building up momentum.

“Hopefully I can start like that and carry it on into next season.

“I was going to meetings and I was enjoying riding. I was under no pressure even though I was at number one.

“I was just so relaxed and I just felt like I was going to win races and you can’t beat that feeling as a rider.”

Although the former Scunthorpe Scorpions rider had offers from other clubs in speedway’s third tier the decision to ride for the Fen Tigers was a simple one.

“I had a few other offers but when I weighed it all up it is Sunday afternoon racing which is an hour down the road from me so it was a win-win situation,” said Bailey.

“When I first started I always used to practice laps around Mildenhall and Ipswich so I’ve grown up riding around the place and I absolutely love riding there.”

Already excited about working with his new team mates Bailey is predicting big things to happen on track next season in what he believes will be his last in the division.

“There is no reason why we can’t win at home every meeting,” said Bailey

“I don’t think anyone will challenge us at home and I would like to think when we go away people will struggle against us.

“I am hoping this is my last year in the National League and I want to go out with a bang.

“I’ve got a point to prove to Championship and Premiership clubs that I can do it.”

Forty-eight hours after the arrival of Bailey, the Fen Tigers completed their 2018 team after announcing the signature of former King’s Lynn Young Stars rider Ryan Kinsley.

Joining on a 4.53 average, the 19-year-old is optimistic that with a bit of good fortune he can increase that figure considerably by the end of the campaign.

“Me and my dad said it would be nice if I could go to Mildenhall as it is close to home and the ideal club,” said Kinsley.

“I had just got off the phone to Dale Allitt about trying to help me out then Kevin (Jolly) rang me offering a team spot. I couldn’t believe it as I was not expecting it. I lost a lot of confidence last season but by the end of the year it started coming back.

“The team looks amazing. I definitely want to have at least a six-point average by the end of the season and I know I can do it.”